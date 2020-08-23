Brennan focusing on football but taking necessary COVID-19 precautions

“I live by myself, which is nice in terms of going through all this right now but, yeah, when I get done with football, I’m going back to my apartment, I’m eating dinner, I’m watching film, I’m studying,” Brennan explained. “Other than that, I’m waking up and going right back to football. Fortunately, I do have online classes, so I won’t have to be on campus as much, which is nice. It has been nice not having to worry as much about being exposed to the outside community.”