I-10 closed in both directions near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Interstate 10 is closed in both directions at Highland Road in Baton Rouge due to a hazardous materials situation.
A Louisiana State Police spokesman says a propane truck is leaking propane on the shoulder of I-10 eastbound near Bluff Road.
The interstate is closed westbound at Prairieville, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 73. The interstate is closed eastbound at Highland Road, with traffic being diverted onto Highland Road.
The company that owns the truck has dispatched another truck to begin offloading the product.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.