Grand Isle mayor issues voluntary evacuation ahead of storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle issued a voluntary evacuation Saturday, Aug. 22 ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are expected to make landfall early next week.

Camardelle also asked those with campers, RVs and boats to evacuate as of 1 p.m. Saturday due to the possibility of flooding.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.