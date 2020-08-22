Ask the Expert
Grand Isle mayor issues voluntary evacuation ahead of storms

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle issued a voluntary evacuation Saturday, Aug. 22 ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are expected to make landfall early next week.

Camardelle also asked those with campers, RVs and boats to evacuate as of 1 p.m. Saturday due to the possibility of flooding.

