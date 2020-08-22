Forecast uncertainty remains as Louisiana stays in the cross-hairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of forecast uncertainty remains related to the two Tropical Storms destined to move into the Gulf of Mexico.
Unfortunately that means at this time we are no closer to giving specifics (i.e. storm surge, rainfall amounts, wind potential) than we were Friday. Some of the biggest question marks will be steering currents and possible interaction of the two tropical cyclones.
The extremely rare opportunity of two named cyclones in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time during these modern times will be studied and researched for years to come.
The National Hurricane Center official forecast shows both systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico at some point in the next 3 days. Marco will arrive first from the south followed by Laura from the east.
The current intensity forecast has Marco becoming a hurricane as it moves into the Central Gulf of Mexico before slowly turning west towards Texas.
Laura’s current forecast takes the storm over Hispaniola and Cuba with minimal weakening. Laura is then forecast to quickly strengthen into a hurricane before moving inland somewhere into the Central Gulf Coast states most likely Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Marco is the closer of the two and is set to push into the Southern Gulf of Mexico later today. Marco is currently being steered by a deep upper level trough (dip in jet stream). The trough is currently pulling Marco north.
The forecast uncertainty related to Marco depends heavily on whether a ridge of high pressure currently in the Western Atlantic can build further west and drive the trough north before Marco moves into the central Gulf.
You may notice looking at the spaghetti map for Marco that we have almost three clusters of model plots. The furthest south and west cluster would illustrate the ridge building quickly west helping to drive Marco underneath the trough.
The middle cluster illustrates a slower westward build of the ridge allowing for the trough to take Marco north for a while before moving west underneath the retreating trough.
The furthest east cluster shows the trough staying in place and pushing Marco almost due north through the Central Gulf of Mexico towards the Central Gulf Coast states. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast is currently taking the middle road between these western and eastern “outliers”.
Tropical Storm Laura is currently in the Northern Caribbean near Puerto Rico. Laura is currently being steered by a Bermuda high pressure ridge located to its north. Laura is currently situated on the outside periphery of this ridge and is moving west.
A general WNW track is expected to take place over the next couple of days as it moves over or very near Hispaniola and Cuba. A lot of uncertainty remains with the potential land interaction Laura could have with these mountainous islands.
If Laura’s core does move over some of these taller mountainous areas, it could cause a wobble or redeveloped center somewhere displaced from its project track causing an eventual shift in the forecast track.
The other uncertainty is how far west can the Bermuda ridge build as Laura moves WNW. Once again, the forecast spaghetti model plots show a very wide range of possibilities in terms of track. A quicker, stronger building ridge would push Laura further west generally towards Louisiana.
A slower, weaker ridge inhibited by the trough currently residing in the Gulf of Mexico would allow Laura to “split the gap” so to speak and allow for a more northerly turn into the Eastern Gulf Coast States.
So the with all the uncertainty comes the obvious question, “Could Louisiana see a double landfall?”. Unfortunately the answer is yes.
The overnight and morning runs of the Hi-res and long range European models shows that exact scenario playing out. Keep in mind that a lot of things would have to work out in order for both Marco and Laura to make Louisiana landfalls.
The first being the trough currently steering Marco would have to stay strong and in place moving Marco NNW into Louisiana Monday afternoon. After Marco makes landfall, the Hi-res Euro then quickly builds the ridge to the west pushing Marco NW into East Texas and then steering Laura WNW into Southwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon.
With so much model uncertainty including the Europeans own ensembles (same model run 50 more times with minor variables changed), it is hard to put an estimate on this scenario actually taking place.
So bottom line is this remains a wait and see. Local impacts could be felt as soon as Sunday night along the coast as Marco approaches. So don’t delay doing any hurricane preps.
Off and on showers and thunderstorms with occasional heavy rain will then take place Monday into Tuesday as Marco moves inland or passes to the west. Then a similar threat will occur for Laura Wednesday into Thursday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.