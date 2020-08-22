FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last minute storm preps good to go Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Sunday’s weather forecast will cooperate for those of you getting together last minute preparations for potentially two separate hurricane landfalls in South Louisiana.
Sunday will be mainly dry with only a 20% rain chance in the afternoon. Sunday’s high will be close to normal in the low 90s.
The entire WAFB viewing area is under either a Hurricane Watch or Tropical Storm Watch. Those watches will likely be upgraded to warnings sometime Sunday morning. Tropical Storm force winds might be felt as early as late Sunday along the coast as Marco approaches.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has Marco making landfall in SE Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon. Marco is then forecast to weaken as it moves generally NW through the state. Marco’s main impacts will likely be coastal flooding due to storm surge (2-5 feet) and heavy rains along the coast, and inland power outages.
Based on current weather model data, rainfall associated with Marco will average between 0.5 to 1.5 inches locally with amounts as high as 3 inches along the immediate coast.
Forty-eight hours later Laura is forecast to impact South Louisiana. Higher forecast track uncertainty remains related to Laura. Laura is expected to take a more south to north track across South Louisiana arriving sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. Rainfall amounts for Laura appear to be averaged between 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts of four inches possible.
In addition to heavy rain, Laura will also present a potential for widespread power outages as the wind field will likely be larger and stronger than Marco. Coastal flooding due to storm surge will also likely be an issue, but those specific surge estimates will not be readily available until the storm moves closer.
Therefore, at this time, expect rainfall amounts on average of 2 to 4 inches with localized bullseyes of 6 to 7 inches. These totals would be manageable for most as they will likely be spread out over a 4-day period.
Even after both systems push inland, tropical moisture will be leftover over top of the local area. This will lead to high rain chances to close out the week and heading into the following weekend.
With elevated rain chances, expect afternoon temperatures to remain below normal. Morning lows will remain above normal due to the presence of abundant tropical moisture.
