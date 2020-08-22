FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent weekend weather; eyes remain on the tropics for work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend forecast will be mainly hot and dry. Rain chances won’t go higher than 20% for Saturday and Sunday.
Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90°s for most, with a few neighborhoods climbing as high as the mid 90°s. Lower humidity will continue to last through most of the weekend, but by Sunday afternoon humidity levels will begin to increase.
A majority of the work week forecast is dependent on what happens in the tropics with Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Both could have direct impacts on Louisiana. The overnight and morning runs of the European model suggest a Louisiana landfall for Marco first and then Laura. This is far from guaranteed, but does remain a distinct possibility.
Steering currents and possible cyclone interaction are going to be the biggest question marks going forward. A deep upper level trough remains over the Gulf of Mexico and is currently pulling Marco further north.
If the trough holds on, then Marco is likely to stay east of the current National Hurricane Center forecast, and potentially move towards the Central Gulf Coast sometime Monday.
Laura is pushing west on the outside periphery of the Bermuda high. The forecast eventually calls for the high pressure system to stretch west into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico driving Laura NW towards the Louisiana Coast Wednesday.
The good news is that both systems will be moving fairly steadily limiting a potential for rapid intensification and extreme rainfall amounts. Regardless the local area can expect periods of heavy rain Monday through Friday with strong winds resulting in possible power outages Monday and again on Wednesday.
Severe weather will also be a concern as tornadoes embedded within outer rain bands remain a possibility. Moisture levels will remain high in the area as we close out the week and both tropical systems push further inland.
Rain chances will remain elevated right into the following weekend. Afternoon temperatures will trend below normal for most of the next 10 days with morning lows trending above normal due to the influx of tropical moisture.
