Dual hurricane landfall in Louisiana becoming more likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest advisories from the National Weather Service show the possibility of two hurricanes making landfall in Louisiana within 48 hours of each other.
While the tracks do appear ominous, it’s important to note that the forecast tracks can change significantly within the coming days. In fact, the predicted track for Marco shifted dramatically from the 10 a.m. advisory to the one issued at 4 p.m. Saturday.
However, now is the time to prepare.
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for along the Gulf Coast from the MS/AL state line west all the way to Pecan Island, LA.
Inland parishes near the tidal lakes have also been put under a Hurricane Watch.
A portion of the Florida Parishes and metro Baton Rouge are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches mean that those conditions are expected within the next 36-48 hours.
The big change from the NHC's forecast for Marco came during the 4 PM advisory when the forecast track was shifted significantly east to account for a large number of weather models trending towards a Louisiana landfall.
Marco is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall somewhere along the Central Gulf Coast states (presumably SE LA) Monday afternoon. Tropical Storm force winds could arrive as early as Sunday night along the LA Coast.
Initial coastal storm surge estimates show 3-5 feet from the Mouth of the MS River east and 2-4 feet from the Mouth of the MS River west. Initial tidal lake surge estimates are 2-4 feet.
Laura is also forecast to become a category 1 hurricane once it moves into the Central Gulf. Laura is forecast to take a turn towards the north as it impacts the Central Gulf Coast (presumably South LA) Wednesday afternoon.
The official NHC forecast reflects a 48 hour difference in landfall timing between the two potential hurricanes. Possible impacts from Laura are still unclear and will remain that way until we get closer to landfall.
Now is the time to begin your preparations for what could be two hurricane landfalls. You should prepare for potential long duration coastal evacuations. Make sure your vehicle is filled with gas and you have cash on hand. Also make sure to check potential shelters for Covid-19 related requirements.
Have non-perishable food and water ready for a longer stretch of time than normal. If you have a generator, make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and also enough fuel. Prolonged power outages are the main concern for inland areas.
