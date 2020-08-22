Central Fire Department searching for person of interest in suspected arson outside businesses on Sullivan Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Investigators are searching for a person of interest after fires were ignited outside three businesses on Sullivan Road, according to the Central Fire Department.
A flammable liquid was ignited outside of Sullivan’s Hardware and a hair salon and an American flag was burnt outside of a dentist’s office on Sullivan Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
An alert 12 year old noticed the fire outside the hardware store and the parents were able to extinguish the fire and alerted authorities, the fire department said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Arson at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867 to remain anonymous.
