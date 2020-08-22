Bennie Fowler turnaround catch turns heads at Saints Saturday practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints hit the practice field for their fourth straight day of workouts on Saturday. The team focused on red zone drills during the session.
A touchdown fade from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas was one of the big highlights. Bennie Fowler turned some heads with his turnaround catch from Brees in 1-on-1′s.
Not at Saturday’s practice: Taysom Hill, Johnson Bademosi, Keith Washington, Anthony Chickillo, and Shy Tuttle.
Josh Hill and Andrus Peat are working their way back, but not on the field yet.
Pool video was shot by Alvin Moore.
