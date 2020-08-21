YOUR MONEY: Back to School Savings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This can be a time of year where expenses start adding up quickly.
Back-to-school shopping can put a big dent in your wallet, especially if you have multiple kids in the house.
Whether your child is learning virtually or going back into the physical classroom, they are still going to need the essentials.
That’s why the 9News Alert Team reached out to Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
She said right now is the best time to shop and save big on all the back to school essentials.
“This is when the kids are needing things,” said Skirboll. “Whether you’re learning virtually or you’re going back to the classroom you still want to look good so check out H&M Kids. They have all the essentials that you need for back to school shopping. Dresses, shorts, t-shirts and they even have mix and match uniform sets. The good news about H&M is that if you check out all of their items either in store or online you’re going to find some really great deals. Upwards of 20% off if you’re a student.”
Your kids might need some new shoes but you don’t want to break the bank, so consider visiting the footwear and apparel section the next time you shop at Walmart.
“I like to go to Walmart. They have all new trends for apparel, footwear, supplies. In fact, some of the shoes start at nine bucks. You can’t go wrong,” she explained. “So what I have here this is there Wonder Nation collection. It’s stylish, it’s comfortable it’s affordable. Something for all of the kids. Something for all ages. For boys and girls alike. They’re exclusively available at Walmart and don’t forget Walmart also has that contact less curbside pickup.”
If you have college bound kids setting up their new dorm room or possibly a learn from home environment, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering extra savings right now.
“They have something else it’s called the College Savings Pass and they’re going to offer you 20% off every single purchase up till September 30th if you sign up for this program,” she said. “College savings pass. It works online and in stores. They have that two hour buy online pick up curbside, contactless delivery so bed bath and beyond is a one stop shop whether you have kids in college or of course you just need something for the house.”
To pile on your savings, make sure you take time to do your research before you leave the house or checkout online.
“First and foremost always make sure you use a coupon code or a cashback offer. That way you will earn money while spending it. So check out retailmenot.com or consider installing a browser extension like deal finder which is going to automatically apply those coupon code and cash back offers right at checkout saving you time and money but it’s really just about doing your research. It takes a couple of minutes to browse the internet and find exactly what you want but the most important part is making sure you’re getting the right deal. Back to school supplies are really adding up with holidays on the horizon we really want to make sure that we are extending our dollar as much as we can,” said Skirboll.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.