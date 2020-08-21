YOUR MONEY: Back to School Savings

“First and foremost always make sure you use a coupon code or a cashback offer. That way you will earn money while spending it. So check out retailmenot.com or consider installing a browser extension like deal finder which is going to automatically apply those coupon code and cash back offers right at checkout saving you time and money but it’s really just about doing your research. It takes a couple of minutes to browse the internet and find exactly what you want but the most important part is making sure you’re getting the right deal. Back to school supplies are really adding up with holidays on the horizon we really want to make sure that we are extending our dollar as much as we can,” said Skirboll.