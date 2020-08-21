49-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Livingston Parish

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop A is investigating a fatal two car crash that claimed the life of a 49-year-old man in Livingston Parish.
According to LSP the accident occurred on LA Highway 63 west of LA Highway 1023 around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
Officials state that Charles Worley, 49, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy. 63 in a Saturn Ion and at the same time, a Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling southbound on LA Hwy. 63.
For reasons still under investigation, Worley crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Saturn striking the Kenworth head-on.
LSP states that Worley was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
