35-year-old BR woman killed in crash in EBR

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 35-year-old Baton Rouge woman.
Troopers state that just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, Nichole Drake, was traveling northbound on US Highway 61 in a Hyundai Elantra and at the same time a Infiniti G35 was traveling southbound on US Hwy. 61.
For reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median. The Infiniti entered the northbound lane of US Hwy. 61 and struck the Elantra head-on.
According to officials Drake was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries.
She was transported to a local hospital, and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
LSP states that the driver of the Infiniti was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. The driver was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
