ULM pauses fall football practice after 9 new COVID-19 positive tests results

“We remain committed to fostering a safe campus environment for our student-athletes as they pursue academic and athletic excellence this fall,” said athletic director Scott McDonald. “So, following the guidelines created by our COVID-19 Task Force, it’s time to hit the pause button on preseason football practice. COVID testing, administered early this week, produced nine new positives, and as a result, our protocols call for the suspension of all football-related activities. The successful application of those protocols also calls for active contact tracing to mitigate the spread of the virus.”