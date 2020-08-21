TRACKING THE TROPICS: Friday, Aug. 21 update

Presumably the models are picking up on an extended westward expansion of the western Atlantic ridge into next week. That ridge has been the steering influence that has kept T.D. #13/T.S. Laura on a west to west-northwest course for days. The forecast models have called for the northward retreat of the rather impressive trough digging into the Gulf of Mexico, the upper-air dip in the jet stream that has been responsible for Louisiana’s recent run of reduced humidity and northerly winds. Now the models seem to be getting bullish on having the Atlantic ridge extend into the eastern Gulf and keep both storms on northwesterly trajectories into next week.