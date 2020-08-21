TRACKING THE TROPICS: Friday, Aug. 21 update

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There of been some notable changes in the tropical outlook over the last six to eight hours, and changes like these tend to keep confidence low when it comes to the tropical forecasts.
The “change of the day,” in my opinion, was the substantial westward shift of the tracks for both Tropical Depression #14 (soon-to-be Marco?) and Tropical Storm Laura with the release of their respective Friday 4 p.m. NHC Advisories. The shifts were motivated by consensus trends in the computer model forecasts.
Presumably the models are picking up on an extended westward expansion of the western Atlantic ridge into next week. That ridge has been the steering influence that has kept T.D. #13/T.S. Laura on a west to west-northwest course for days. The forecast models have called for the northward retreat of the rather impressive trough digging into the Gulf of Mexico, the upper-air dip in the jet stream that has been responsible for Louisiana’s recent run of reduced humidity and northerly winds. Now the models seem to be getting bullish on having the Atlantic ridge extend into the eastern Gulf and keep both storms on northwesterly trajectories into next week.
But when you look at the forecast “spaghetti plots,” you immediately see that the models are far from coming into some state of good agreement. The spreads in the forecast tracks for both tropical systems remains rather large and that translates into low confidence.
Neither of these tropical systems has been an example for the “tropical textbook.” They have both been ragged and messy cyclones and remain that way as we head into the weekend. Their tracks also have been rather messy and erratic as the NHC and the Hurricane Hunters have struggled to find well-defined central cores.
T.D. #14 was expected to be a named storm more than a day ago but has failed to coalesce, although the storm has been looking a little more like a potential tropical storm in recent hours. And T.S. laura seems to be misbehaving too: entering the eastern Caribbean on Friday evening when the earlier forecasts has Laura passing to the north of Puerto Rico rather than to the island’s south.
It is noteworthy that the 4:00 PM tracks continue to suggest that there may be a window of time next week where we could briefly have to hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time: that would be a first. Those same 4 p.m. forecasts take a slowly weakening Marco into the Texas Coast sometime on Tuesday while bringing a ‘Category 1’ Laura into southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.
We know that these forecast cones will change as will the approximate times for the respective landfalls. But given all this uncertainty, it’s just not realistic to anticipate how big of a change we might see over the next 4 to 5 days.
The right thing to do is make sure that you get prepped this weekend! That way, as Sunday rolls into Monday, regardless of where the storms are located and where they are headed, you, your family, and your business will be as ready as they can possibly be.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.