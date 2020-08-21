Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant to open in Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, report says

FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Richard Shotwell)
By WAFB Staff | August 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 12:18 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge plans to move on land, adding Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant, according to a report from The Advocate.

The downtown riverboat casino is moving to a $21 to $25 million facility on land in early 2022. It will create about 166 construction jobs and will contribute about $500 million to the local economy during its first six years, according to the report.

The casino also plans to add a sports bar/entertainment venue and a sports viewing area.

