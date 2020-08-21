Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant to open in Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge plans to move on land, adding Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant, according to a report from The Advocate.
The downtown riverboat casino is moving to a $21 to $25 million facility on land in early 2022. It will create about 166 construction jobs and will contribute about $500 million to the local economy during its first six years, according to the report.
The casino also plans to add a sports bar/entertainment venue and a sports viewing area.
