Person lying on Airline Highway struck, killed by vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.
According to a spokesperson for BRPD, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Police say they were dispatched to Airline Highway near E. Industrial Avenue.
A person was reportedly lying on the highway when a vehicle struck and killed them.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released. The investigation remains ongoing.
