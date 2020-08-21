Person lying on Airline Highway struck, killed by vehicle, police say

Deadly pedestrian crash on Airline Highway
By Mykal Vincent | August 21, 2020 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 7:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for BRPD, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Police say they were dispatched to Airline Highway near E. Industrial Avenue.

A person was reportedly lying on the highway when a vehicle struck and killed them.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.