One dead in Goudchaux Street shooting

By Mykal Vincent | August 21, 2020 at 6:32 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 7:18 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a shooting Friday morning, police say.

A spokesperson for BRPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street.

At least one person was fatally wounded in the shooting. The identity of the victim was not readily available.

No information on a suspect or possible motive has been released.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

