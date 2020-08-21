One dead in Goudchaux Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a shooting Friday morning, police say.
A spokesperson for BRPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2040 block of Goudchaux Street.
At least one person was fatally wounded in the shooting. The identity of the victim was not readily available.
No information on a suspect or possible motive has been released.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
