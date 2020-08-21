LSU wraps up first week of fall camp practices

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The defending national champion LSU Tigers wrapped up their first week of contact practice before starting class Monday.
The team practiced Friday, August 21, as the NCAA was announcing plans to allow extra eligibility to athletes who don’t suit up in the fall.
The SEC clarified new COVID-19 protocols, including four specific cardiac evaluations with high-risk of close contact and also confirmed a third rapid diagnostic test will now be performed weekly just before competition.
