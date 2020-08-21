LSU launching rapid coronavirus testing centers on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -LSU is opening four rapid coronavirus testing sites on campus for students, faculty and staff.
Relief Telemed will provide nasal swab tests seven days a week from Aug. 24 to Oct. 23 on campus. Test results will be available within 24 hours. Health insurance is required however students will be able to get tested regardless of their ability to pay, according to a press release.
The Baton Rouge-based company will offer rapid antigen tests and PCR, polymerase chain reaction. Individuals can schedule a test through the Relief Telemed app starting Aug. 24.
“Our shared goal is to keep our Tiger family healthy so they can continue to learn and thrive in a safe environment,” said Vishal Vasanji, co-founder and CEO of Relief Telemed.
When combined with other testing on campus, LSU will have the ability to conduct 5,000 COVID-19 tests a day.
Nicholson Drive next to the LSU Foundation Building near Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Extended hours)
Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
South Stadium Drive in front of the Agriculture Metal Building. This is across from Tureaud Hall and the LSU Dairy Store beside the food trucks Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
South Campus Drive behind Annie Boyd Hall and across from Laville Residence Halls and the French House
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Dalrymple Drive adjacent to the Pentagon Residence Halls between Jackson Hall and the Greek Theatre
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.