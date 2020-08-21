2 tropical systems headed for Gulf, uncertainty remains high

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Laura formed just east of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, while Tropical Depression #14 has struggled to organize in the northwestern Caribbean. Even with the upgrade to Laura, the tropics continue to produce more questions than answers today.
Lowdown on Laura
Tropical Depression #13 got the upgrade to Laura just after 8 a.m. CDT this morning after the Hurricane Hunters found that maximum winds had increased to 45 mph. The Hurricane Hunters also found that the center was about 80 miles farther south than previous thought, necessitating a southward adjustment to the forecast track as of the 10 a.m. advisory. That adjustment now makes it more likely that Laura will directly interact with some of the islands of the Greater Antilles, including Puerto Rico and perhaps parts of Hispaniola. If the center passes directly over land, weakening would be likely, but it could stay just offshore and maintain its intensity. Not only did the center reloc
ation result in a southward adjustment in the track in the short term, it also resulted in the track being shifted a little farther west into the Gulf of Mexico.
T.D. #14 riding the struggle bus
In the northwest Caribbean, Tropical Depression #14 has struggled to organize even though the surrounding environment has seemingly been favorable for development. The official forecast still has it becoming Tropical Storm Marco before reaching the northern Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. The land interaction may cause some brief weakening, but the forecast then shows future-Marco regaining some strength as it emerges in the southern Gulf of Mexico and tracks northwestward Sunday into Monday. Landfall is still forecast for either the coasts of Texas or Louisiana by Tuesday, but uncertainty remains high.
Fuji-what?
With two tropical systems forecast to reach the Gulf by early next week, I’ve been flooded with questions about something known as the Fujiwhara effect. The Fujiwhara effect occurs when two tropical systems in close proximity to each other essentially begin to rotate around each other. While this effect has been observed in the Atlantic before, the most common scenario when two tropical systems get close to each other is for the stronger one to survive at the expense of the weaker one. With both Laura and T.D. #14 (future-Marco) expected in the Gulf by early next week, some sort of interaction seems likely, but how exactly that plays out will depend a lot on the intensities of the two systems at that point in time. It is just too soon for us to say what will happen given all the lingering uncertainties on their futures.
Live update today
Visit the WAFB Hurricane Center to track the tropics in real-time.
