2 tropical systems headed for Gulf, uncertainty remains high

With two tropical systems forecast to reach the Gulf by early next week, I’ve been flooded with questions about something known as the Fujiwhara effect. The Fujiwhara effect occurs when two tropical systems in close proximity to each other essentially begin to rotate around each other. While this effect has been observed in the Atlantic before, the most common scenario when two tropical systems get close to each other is for the stronger one to survive at the expense of the weaker one. With both Laura and T.D. #14 (future-Marco) expected in the Gulf by early next week, some sort of interaction seems likely, but how exactly that plays out will depend a lot on the intensities of the two systems at that point in time. It is just too soon for us to say what will happen given all the lingering uncertainties on their futures.