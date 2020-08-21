Judge rules in Murphy Painter secret recordings case

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A district judge has ordered prosecutors to turn over a secretly-made recording of former Ascension Parish president candidate Murphy Painter.
Judge Emile St. Pierre gave District Attorney Ricky Babin until next Wednesday to appeal the ruling. Babin told WAFB-TV Friday morning that his office has not yet decided if it will do so.
Excerpts of the controversial recording were posted to the Pelican Post, an online blog, shortly before last year’s election.
Painter accused the publisher, Wade Petite, of editing the recording to make it sound like Painter took part in the alleged criminal cover-up of various serious crimes while Painter worked in law enforcement.
Painter believes the full recording will make it clear who else was present when the recording was made and will support his assertion that the release of only edited portions was done to defame his name.
In October 2019, Painter told WAFB that Petite threatened to “ruin him” and he believes Petite released the edited recordings in an attempt to do just that. Petite denies ever threatening Painter.
Petite published the edited audio just days after Painter made it into a runoff with Clint Cointment.
Painter later dropped out of the race.
Petite handed over the full recording to District Attorney Ricky Babin last June but the recording was never made public.
Petite, a Cointment supporter, said he published the audio clips because he believed voters had a right to hear them.
