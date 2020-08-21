’It’s too good to be true’ - Vincent recalls winning BCS National Championship as true freshman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many years, LSU football fans had to wonder if the 1958 national championship would be the only one the Tigers would win but that changed during Nick Saban’s third year as the Tigers’ head coach.
To the delight of all of those fans, LSU knocked off Oklahoma, 21-14, to take the 2003 BCS National Championship.
In a recent interview, former running back Justin Vincent, who was a true freshman, recollected on that magical evening, which included a huge run on the game’s first play.
Making the triumph even sweeter was the fact the Tigers beat the Sooners in New Orleans. Amazingly, all four of LSU’s football national championships have been won in the Crescent City.
Vincent will never forget that night, as he rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. He was also named the MVP of the contest.
