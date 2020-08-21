Here’s where to get sandbags around Baton Rouge ahead of the storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In preparation of Tuesday’s severe weather risk, Baton Rouge city leaders have made sandbags available at the following locations:
More than 40,000 pre-filled sand bags are available in C-Cans at the following locations:
- Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville
- 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow
- 7th District Fire Department Station 71,13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Donaldsonville - DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
The Department of Public Works will also have loose sand and bags at Galvez Lake Fire Department on Joe Sevario Road where residents need to bring their own shovels. Additional loose sand sites will be added as they are needed.
