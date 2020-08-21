Friday, August 21: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, August 21, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 141,720 cases - increase of 1,093 cases
- 4,546 deaths - 50 new deaths
- 1,051 patients in hospitals - decrease of 36 patients
- 172 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 118,120 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between August 14 and August 21, 2020.
- 84% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases.
Since Thursday, 19,773 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,738,807.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
