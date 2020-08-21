FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild and quiet, enjoy it while it lasts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a round of strong storms last night, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is not nearly as active this morning.
A few showers still along the coastal communities but no additional wet weather for your early Friday out-the-door!
Temperatures are quite mild; generally in the lower 70s, and later today the afternoon high temperature and humidity still relatively comfortable, in the lower 90°s.
As far as rain coverage is concerned, we’re only looking at a few scattered showers. Overnight, spotty rain is possible with a low of 71.
Tomorrow and Sunday, still most neighborhoods will remain rain-free (30% - 40% coverage). Highs over the weekend staying in the lower 90s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.