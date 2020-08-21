FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes remain on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local forecast calls for mild morning starts for both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 90°s. Rain chances on Saturday sit around 20% for the day and then 30% to 40% for Sunday afternoon.
As we get into next week, the tropics become an increasingly important player in the game especially for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the uncertainty in the tropical forecast leads to uncertainty in our local forecast as well. For the time being, the Storm Team is calling for high-end rain chances for Monday through Wednesday with scattered, mainly afternoon thundershowers for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
As for the tropics, there have been no major changes to the forecast thinking for either of the two tropical systems that we are watching.T.D. #13 has been upgraded to T.S. Laura as of Friday morning.
Laura is positioned east of the Leeward Islands and is expected to continue tracking West-Northwest through the weekend.
That will keep Laura near, or possibly over, the greater Antilles islands. Interaction with these mountainous islands should slow intensification until Laura reaches the Southeastern Gulf.
Upon reaching the Gulf, the NHC anticipates that Laura will become a hurricane and remain such until making landfall along the Gulf Coast.
As of early Friday afternoon, T.D. #14 has not earned the upgrade to tropical storm status, but that is expected to occur within the next 12 hours.
What is soon to become Marco is expected to move to the northwest through the weekend, crossing the Yucatan and entering the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning.
NHC forecast has Marco briefly strengthening to hurricane intensity, but weakening to a tropical storm prior to its Gulf Coast landfall. With the extremely rare occurrence of two named storms in the Gulf - potentially both being at hurricane strength for a period of time - The forecast for both systems could become further complicated by their interactions.
What is important to note is that the forecast cones for both systems capture parts of Louisiana. While these forecasts are 4 to 5 days out and certainly subject to change, dramatic shifts in the forecast tracks are not expected at this time.
What remains much more uncertain deals with the intensity of both systems as they cross the gulf. At this stage, it is quite possible that both systems could deliver some impact to the Bayou State.
