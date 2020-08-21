11% of college students will experience sexual violence, what help is available for LSU students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sexual violence is a problem that many students are facing across college campuses, not just at LSU.
Over the last two years, LSU Police has reported approximately two dozen sexual offenses. It’s a number that advocates for student victims say does not paint the full picture.
“We do see a lot of students accessing our services so, I mean sexual violence is happening on our campus, but LSU is not exclusive to that,” said Susan Bareis, coordinator for the Light House Program at LSU.
The Lighthouse Program offers support, counseling, and other resources for students who have experienced sexual trauma.
“We assist students with obtaining the needed medical care they may have, so supporting them if they decide to get evidence collection, providing and covering the cost of STI testing, any prophylaxis medication or Plan-B that may be needed,” Bareis said. “We also help them with obtaining emotional support, providing them with counseling resources both on campus or in the community.”
Following the Derrius Guice rape accusations made by two former LSU students in a USA Today article, LSU said it makes resources available to any student who has experienced sexual violence, it also said it strongly encourages complainants to report the offense to law enforcement.
Bareis said students do not always feel comfortable reporting such violence and the student health center does not pressure the victim to do so.
“Many times when someone has been victimized, for them to move to a healing place, it may not involve reporting,” Bareis said. “That process is very challenging that chooses to go through it.”
Victims who have experienced sexual trauma to reach out are encouraged to reach out, saying they are not alone.
“Unfortunately there are a lot of students that have experienced some form of interpersonal violence or sexual violence that have had similar experience and we want to make them feel safe, believe them and hope they will feel comfortable to access our program when they’re ready,” she said.
There are other resources available for students outside of the student health center and Light House. STAR Baton Rouge and RAINN both offer support for victims whether they are students or not.
