’Cleat got stuck the wrong way’ - Harris recalls devastating Wisconsin interception

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I’ve often joked everything was perfect about LSU football’s 2016 season opener, except the game itself.
In this interview, LSU quarterback Brandon Harris recalls what went wrong on the final drive and how it paved the way for Danny Etling to take over as the starter.
The No. 5 Tigers were playing in one of the most historic sports venues imaginable - Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The weather was likewise perfect, as a mostly sunny, 75-degree day awaited LSU and unranked Wisconsin.
And although the Badgers were playing in their home state, tens of thousands of Tiger fans had made the trip to support their team in this very unique and special opener. Many of those LSU backers walked away with a sick feeling, as Wisconsin pulled off the 16-14 upset.
Despite a largely inept afternoon by the LSU offense, the Tigers moved the ball to the Wisconsin 30-yard line with time ticking down in the fourth quarter. But instead of kicking the game-winning field goal, Harris’ pass was intercepted by D’Cota Dixon with just 57 seconds remaining in the contest. The Badgers then ran out the clock to complete the victory.
I’d like to personally thank Harris for being such a standup guy and taking the time to discuss so many details about his LSU days, even the ones that weren’t so pleasant.
