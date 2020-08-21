BRPD searching for 76-year-old missing man with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for Eddie Curtis, 76, who they believe suffers from dementia.
Curtis is around 5′6″ and 145 pounds and was last seen near the 3900 block of Tuscarora Street. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue jogging pants and leather shoes around 3:30 p.m.
Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Curtis is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.
