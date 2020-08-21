Baton Rouge Catholic elementary, middle school sports cancelled for fall semester

“Catholic elementary and middle schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge reopened in August with appropriate procedures in place to mitigate the chance of COVID-19 transmission on campus. The health and safety of students and staff were of primary importance in the decision to reopen school buildings in service to students and families. With that focus, it has been determined that extra-curricular athletics will not be held during the first semester of this school year. With time, it is hoped that it will be possible to consider resuming sports programs in elementary and middle schools during the spring semester. These are extraordinary times that have caused us to take this extraordinary action. School leaders are grateful for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders as decisions are made to ensure safety of all. We share the disappointment of our students, their families, our faculties and staffs, and the communities in which our athletic teams have participated for decades. We all pray for a safe environment in the spring that will permit a return to spirited sports competition.”