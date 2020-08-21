Attorney: LA Supreme Court rules against Wicker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied an appeal for Tara Wicker, according to attorneys involved in the case.
The decision means that Wicker will not be allowed to run for Mayor in November.
The ordeal began when three East Baton Rouge Parish residents filed suit, claiming Wicker failed to file the required five prior years of state income taxes before she qualified to run for mayor in July.
They produced a response from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, claiming that agency had no record of tax filings from Wicker for the years 2016 and 2018.
Wicker maintains she did file all five years of her returns prior to qualifying as a candidate.
District Court Judge Tim Kelley heard the initial lawsuit and ruled in favor of Wicker, allowing her to remain on the November ballot.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Kelley’s ruling in a 3-2 decision the week of Aug. 10. That court’s decision disqualified Wicker from running.
Wicker’s team then appealed the First Circuit’s ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
