Ahead of usual party weekend, LSU watching on-campus housing for large gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is carefully watching on-campus housing facilities for large gatherings ahead of their first day of class on Monday, Aug. 24.
The University will send dorm workers or Greek Life officials to break up parties before the campus police department is involved, a University spokesperson told WAFB Friday.
Students have traditionally considered the weekend before classes resume as a last opportunity to explore the city or socialize before the semester’s responsibilities begin.
“A lot of people are going to definitely be tempted to go out and do things and probably not social distance,” LSU freshman Jill Myer said. “Everybody just wants to have fun.”
Similar behavior has already forced schools in other states to move classes online, either temporarily or for the duration of the semester.
The University of North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Michigan State have all pushed classes online.
“You get that freedom away from your parents for the first time, and you get a chance to meet people,” LSU graduate student Daniel Turnbull said. “The best place to meet people is sometimes in a crowded area. It just takes some maturity to understand that that crowded area might not be the best place to meet people right now.”
As of Friday evening, LSU has already identified 28 students or faculty members with the Coronavirus, though not all of them have been on-campus.
There are already two federal testing sites on LSU’s campus, open to the public. The school will begin widespread testing for students Monday.
“I just hope they take precautions and realize how serious it is,” soon-to-be-graduate student Haley Lejeune said. “I know coming back to campus - they’re still kind of in that mindset wanting to party, go out, and meet new people. This might not be the time to do that... you can still have fun and get that college experience without putting people at risk.”
