Thursday, August 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, August 20 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 140,821 cases - increase of 1,034 cases
- 4,496 deaths - 28 new deaths
- 1,087 patients in hospitals - decrease of 73 patients
- 178 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 118,120 patients recovered - no change
- 91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 20% of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under
- 15% of the cases are of individuals aged 18 and under
Since Wednesday, Aug. 19, 14,060 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,719,034.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
