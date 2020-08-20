SEC creates Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC announced Thursday, August 20, the creation of its Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice.
The group of athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff from all 14 schools is charged with not only identifying resources and strategies but implementing them to promote racial equity and social justice.
Commissioner Greg Sankey hopes the council will help to overcome racism and discrimination at LSU and other SEC programs.
Tigers’ kicker Avery Atkins was the football leadership council selection for LSU and he’ll join basketball council members Aundre Hyatt and Jalin Cherry, along with swimmer Kit Hanley, on an advisory council.
Volleyball coach Fran Flory is also part of the initiative for the 2020-2021 school year that includes coaches like Tim Corbin and Derek Mason of Vanderbilt, Dawn Staley at South Carolina, and Pat Murphy at Alabama.
The announcement outlined five areas of what is being called a framework for focus on strategic areas.
- Increasing Access and Representation for Underrepresented Minorities
- Providing Enhanced Support for Underrepresented Minorities
- Improving Education on Racial and Social Issues for All Stakeholders
- Deepening Commitments to Local Communities
- Raising Awareness of Racial Inequity and Social Injustice
CLICK HERE for more from the SEC about the new initiative.
