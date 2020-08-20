Red Cross recommends a few extra items for your hurricane prep kit during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross is encouraging families to get a head start on their emergency preparedness plans, which could look a little different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts recommend talking with your family to determine the safest sheltering options should you need to evacuate. Having a travel bag ready is also a good idea. A spokesperson with the Red Cross says there are few other items families should consider having.
“We encourage folks to pack in some hand sanitizer, have a mask, at least one or two for every single member of the family, and then of course to have gloves. So if you are in an area where you are around a lot of people, you don’t have to worry about touching something that is contaminated,” said Stephanie Wagner with the Red Cross.
Tonight on 9News at 6, WAFB’s Donovan Jackson shows you what the Red Cross recommends to keep your family safe should severe weather come to Louisiana.
