Livestream Nelly’s ‘Country Grammar’ 20th anniversary concert on Aug. 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nelly is celebrating 20 years of “Country Grammar” with a live stream concert on Aug. 22.
The album sold more than 10 million copies, earning Nelly a spot among only a few dozen artists with a Diamond Album. To celebrate, Nelly planned an international anniversary tour. Like most other live events planned for the second half of 2020, it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Instead, Nelly will team up with Raising Cane’s to perform virtually on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 p.m. CST on Facebook Live.
The performance will be streamed from Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas.
Watch Nelly perform songs like “Ride with Me,” “Batter Up,” along with the title track and more from his GRAMMY award winning album which debuted in 2000 and peaked at #1 on the Billboard chart.
