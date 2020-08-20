Jenkins says Saints have grown stronger since controversy over Brees comment

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has always been vocal about having the right culture or chemistry in the locker room that can equate to success.
With the season barely three weeks away, everyone is about to find out the status of that equation as the first week in pads winds down.
There was no bigger and more emotional response to Drew Brees’ national anthem comments earlier this offseason than the one that came from Malcolm Jenkins.
“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo Finance on June 3. “Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States.”
Jenkins was clearly upset and took to Instagram, sharing a message to Brees.
“I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the (expletive) up.”
Soon after, Brees apologized to both Jenkins and the entire team.
Since that time, Jenkins said the team has actually grown closer because the conflict and confrontation forced the Saints to have tough conversations and added the dialogue with Brees has been positive.
“Me and Drew were friends long before 2020 and obviously, the dialogue he and I had to have publically and privately was important for the country to do and for us to do,” Jenkins explained. “I think even past that moment was ongoing, as far as a friendship and a willingness for both of us to engage in that dialogue, has been cooperative and been encouraging.”
The Sunday showdown on national television with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs will be the only divisional game the first seven weeks of the Saints’ 2020 schedule, with the Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater visiting the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in late October.
