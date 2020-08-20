’Hey, LSU’s here!’ - Tracy recalls pressure-packed kick that sent Tigers in right direction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On a scorching hot September day in Auburn, Ala., LSU kicker Cole Tracy delivered one of the most memorable moments in program history under immense pressure.
In a recent interview, Tracy recalled that thrilling afternoon on The Plains and how the 2018 Tigers sent LSU in the right direction to deliver its unbelievable national championship campaign the following year.
On Sept. 15, 2018, Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal at the gun in a roaring Jordan-Hare Stadium to lift his Tigers to a thrilling 22-21 win over No. 7 Auburn. Suddenly, an LSU team that was thought to possibly be a disaster was sitting at 3-0 on the season after also thrashing No. 8 Miami, 33-17, in the season opener.
Thanks to a 36-16 rout later of No. 2 Georgia at home and then a 40-32 triumph in The Fiesta Bowl that ended No. 7 Central Florida’s 26-game winning streak, the 2018 LSU Tigers finished 10-3 overall and No. 8 in the country.
Tracy made a stellar 29-of-33 field goals that year, turning out to be, without question, a huge recruit by head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff that stabilized the program.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.