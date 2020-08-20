’Hey, LSU’s here!’ - Tracy recalls pressure-packed kick that sent Tigers in right direction

On Sept. 15, 2018, Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal at the gun in a roaring Jordan-Hare Stadium to lift his Tigers to a thrilling 22-21 win over No. 7 Auburn. Suddenly, an LSU team that was thought to possibly be a disaster was sitting at 3-0 on the season after also thrashing No. 8 Miami, 33-17, in the season opener.