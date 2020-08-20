Gov. Edwards to address state’s coronavirus response at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response Thursday, Aug. 20.
The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Earlier this week, state health officials reported small successes in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Daily case counts are down this week compared to last week.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 779 cases of coronavirus statewide. Last week, the state averaged just over 1,000 new cases a day.
