Former LSU athlete claims culture of intimidation discouraged victims from reporting sexual misconduct within athletic department

“At no time were allegations of physical or sexual assault brought against Derrius during his years as a student-athlete at LSU,” Peter D. Greenspun said in a statement to WAFB. “To bring up such assertions only after the Virginia charges were initiated certainly calls into question the credibility, nature and timing of what is being alleged years later. Such speculation and innuendo should not be the basis for Derrius to be required to make any comment at all. But he wants to be absolutely clear: the allegations in this story are just that and have no basis in fact. The charges in Virginia will be dealt with in the courtroom and not through the media. Derrius continues to appreciate and be thankful for all of the continued support he has received during this difficult time.”