FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two tropical systems appear to be headed for Gulf

Two named storms in the Gulf at the same time? It’s exceptionally rare, but it has happened at least twice. What does having two storms in the Gulf mean from a forecasting perspective? It simply makes the forecast for both all the more complicated, which means all the more uncertain. Don’t focus on either forecast cone at this point; you can be sure that one or both forecast tracks will change between now and early next week. How these two systems interact (directly and indirectly) will only add to the uncertainty.