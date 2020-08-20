FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Two tropical systems appear to be headed for Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -
Developments in the Tropics
Everyone’s attention is turning to the tropics and the forecast for the Gulf. As of Thursday afternoon, there are now two tropical depressions (#13 and #14) in the Atlantic Basin. Both are expected to become tropical storms within the next half-day and both are likely headed for the Gulf.
As of Thursday afternoon, TD #13 was located roughly 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands with TD #14 located in the west-central Caribbean. It’s a bit of a race to see which tropical depression gets the upgrade and earns the name of Tropical Storm Laura, with TD #14 appearing to be the most likely candidate as of Thursday afternoon. But that’s not really important since both will get the name upgrade shortly, with the second system getting the name Marco.
What is important is the latest guidance brings both systems into the Gulf. The 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast cone for TD #14 has that Caribbean system entering the southern Gulf Sunday morning as a tropical storm after passing across the Yucatan peninsula.
The Thursday morning forecast cone for TD #13 suggests that tropical cyclone could shoot the gap between Cuba and The Bahamas, achieve hurricane strength prior to reaching the southern tip of the Florida peninsula, then slip into the eastern Gulf by late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
Two named storms in the Gulf at the same time? It’s exceptionally rare, but it has happened at least twice. What does having two storms in the Gulf mean from a forecasting perspective? It simply makes the forecast for both all the more complicated, which means all the more uncertain. Don’t focus on either forecast cone at this point; you can be sure that one or both forecast tracks will change between now and early next week. How these two systems interact (directly and indirectly) will only add to the uncertainty.
In the meantime, you have plenty of lead time to get yourself, your family, and your business ready for a possible tropical hit. Review your hurricane plans, evaluate any resources you need to gather, and get it done sooner rather than later. A run on the stores this weekend will likely leave shelves all but bare by Sunday.
The Local Short-Term Forecast
We continue to enjoy a break from traditional August humidity and that’s likely to continue for the next couple of days.
Expect generally mild and mainly dry morning starts Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with sunrise temperatures near 70° to the lower 70°s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90°s all three days. While the humidity may be on the low side for August norms, it does not mean we get a rain-free run of days.
Just as we saw Wednesday and Thursday, expect isolated to scattered afternoon and early evening t-showers for each of the next three days.
Given the rain forecast for Friday and the weekend, widespread heavy rains are not expected. Three-day rain totals will average under 0.5″ for the WAFB region as a whole, but isolated summer downpours of 1″ to 2″ are certainly possible.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.