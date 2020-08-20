FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Thursday, tropical moisture delivers better rain chances next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-level low spinning overhead will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out, with the main threat being damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas near and east of Baton Rouge. Today should be a little less hot than recent days as highs top out in the low 90s.
Into the weekend
Friday shapes up to be a similar day as the upper-level low exerts its influence for one more day. Saturday will be a transition day as drier air briefly settles in before tropical moisture begins surging inland from Sunday into early next week. Friday’s rain chances will run about 40%, dropping to 20% for Saturday, and then rebounding to 50% by Sunday.
Next week
Next week’s forecast will be highly dependent on the eventual evolutions and tracks of both Invest 97L in the western Caribbean and Tropical Depression #13 in the Atlantic. Invest 97 is given a 90% chance of development as of Thursday morning and is expected to move into the Gulf over the weekend. Regardless of the exact track and intensity, moisture from the system is certain to reach our area by early next week, leading to enhanced rain chances. Truthfully, rain chances in our extended forecast are probably a little on the conservative side, but I’ll wait for the details to become clearer before posting them any higher.
Farther out in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #13 formed on Wednesday night and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday. Models continue to have a wide range of solutions for potential intensity on T.D. #13, showing anything from the system weakening back into a tropical wave to it becoming a major hurricane for next week. For now, the National Hurricane Center is showing a strong tropical storm reaching the southeast Gulf by next Tuesday, but acknowledging that forecast uncertainty is much higher than usual.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.