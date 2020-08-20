FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Thursday, tropical moisture delivers better rain chances next week

Next week’s forecast will be highly dependent on the eventual evolutions and tracks of both Invest 97L in the western Caribbean and Tropical Depression #13 in the Atlantic. Invest 97 is given a 90% chance of development as of Thursday morning and is expected to move into the Gulf over the weekend. Regardless of the exact track and intensity, moisture from the system is certain to reach our area by early next week, leading to enhanced rain chances. Truthfully, rain chances in our extended forecast are probably a little on the conservative side, but I’ll wait for the details to become clearer before posting them any higher.