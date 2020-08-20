FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather this afternoon

By Diane Deaton | August 20, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few more of us may need umbrellas later today but for your Thursday morning out-the-door, it’s nice and quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. 

Temperatures are starting out in the low/mid 70°s, so relatively comfortable, and we’ll wind up this afternoon in the lower 90°s (another August afternoon with “a tolerable” heat index). The rain/storm coverage stands at 40%. 

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed a portion of SE LA and SW MS under a “marginal risk” for severe weather late afternoon/evening.

Overnight, a few clouds along with a few spotty/isolated showers possible, a low of 71°.

Tomorrow, as we wrap up another week, a few more neighborhoods may see scattered showers/storms, a 40% - 50% coverage and a high Friday of 92°.

