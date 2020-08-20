Fig Ice Cream

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s my favorite time of the year: fig season! Ripe black mission figs, sweet brown sugar, and just a hint of cinnamon! This swirl of ice cream is a great treat for the hot summer days!
Prep Time: 7 hours
Yields: 1 quart
Ingredients:
1 pound ripe black mission figs, stemmed and quartered
¼ cup honey
2 tbsps light brown sugar
1½ tbsps fresh lemon juice
1 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 stick cinnamon
⅓ cup water
½ cup sugar
2 egg yolks
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
½ cup milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method:
In a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, bring figs, honey, brown sugar, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt, cinnamon, and ⅓ cup water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook 35 minutes or until figs break down and mixture is thickened to resemble jam, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and allow to cool.
In a large bowl, beat sugar and egg yolks with a hand mixer about 5 minutes or until pale yellow.
Add remaining ½ teaspoon salt, heavy whipping cream, milk, and vanilla. Continue to beat until well combined.
Pour cream mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s directions.
After churning, alternate layers of ice cream and fig sauce in a storage container and freeze for at least 6 hours before serving.
