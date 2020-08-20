Dual tropical threats for the Gulf next week

Dual tropical threats for the Gulf next week
First advisory and forecast track for newly-formed Tropical Depression #14 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm and track toward the NW or northern Gulf Coast by early next week. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | August 20, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 11:49 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are now tracking a pair of tropical depressions as of Thursday morning, both of which are forecast to reach the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression #13 formed over the open Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday night, and the National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Depression #14 in the western Caribbean at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Enhanced infrared satellite loop showing Tropical Depressions #13 and #14 as of Thursday morning, August 20. Both systems are expected to reach the Gulf by early next week.
Enhanced infrared satellite loop showing Tropical Depressions #13 and #14 as of Thursday morning, August 20. Both systems are expected to reach the Gulf by early next week. (Source: WAFB)

Tropical Depression #14 requires our most immediate attention since it is closer to the Gulf and could potentially deliver impacts to the local area sooner. Maximum winds are 35 mph as of 10 a.m. Wednesday and it is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday. The National Hurricane Center has it becoming a strong tropical storm before potentially seeing some temporary weakening as it interacts with parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

First advisory and forecast track for newly-formed Tropical Depression #14 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm and track toward the NW or northern Gulf Coast by early next week.
First advisory and forecast track for newly-formed Tropical Depression #14 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm and track toward the NW or northern Gulf Coast by early next week. (Source: WAFB)

A trough of low pressure currently over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to help steer the system more northwest and eventually more northward with time. Computer models are generally in good agreement on this idea as it stands right now. NHC’s official forecast shows it approaching the northwest or northern Gulf Coast by next Tuesday as a moderate to strong tropical storm, but there are some questions about potential impacts of wind shear as it moves into the northern Gulf. Regardless of exact track and intensity, it seems almost certain that the storm will at minimum deliver increased rain chances to our area for the early part of next week. If anything close to the current forecast track holds, watches and/or warnings could be posted for parts of the Louisiana coast by Sunday.

Computer (‘spaghetti’) model plots for Tropical Depression #14 as of Thursday morning, August 20.
Computer (‘spaghetti’) model plots for Tropical Depression #14 as of Thursday morning, August 20. (Source: WAFB)

Farther out in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #13 is moving quickly to the west-northwest and is expected to stay on a fairly steady WNW course for the next several days. The official forecast shows the system becoming a tropical storm by Friday and intensifying into a hurricane as it gets closer to the Bahamas by early next week. The end of the 5-day forecast has it entering the eastern Gulf as a hurricane.

Advisory and forecast track for Tropical Depression #13 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it nears the Bahamas this weekend.
Advisory and forecast track for Tropical Depression #13 as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it nears the Bahamas this weekend. (Source: WAFB)

Conditions are expected to generally favor intensification, but one of the main question marks is potential land interaction with areas from Puerto Rick to Hispaniola to Cuba. The official forecast generally keeps the storm north of the Greater Antilles, but any southward deviation could result in greater land interaction and weakening instead of steady strengthening.

The track forecast is pretty straightforward for the next 4 days or so as high pressure located to its north moves westward in tandem with the system. While there appears to be a good chance it will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week, it is too soon to say where it will go from there.

I will have a live update on my Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with much more on both systems.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.