Dual tropical threats for the Gulf next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are now tracking a pair of tropical depressions as of Thursday morning, both of which are forecast to reach the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression #13 formed over the open Atlantic, east of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday night, and the National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Depression #14 in the western Caribbean at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Tropical Depression #14 requires our most immediate attention since it is closer to the Gulf and could potentially deliver impacts to the local area sooner. Maximum winds are 35 mph as of 10 a.m. Wednesday and it is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday. The National Hurricane Center has it becoming a strong tropical storm before potentially seeing some temporary weakening as it interacts with parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.
A trough of low pressure currently over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to help steer the system more northwest and eventually more northward with time. Computer models are generally in good agreement on this idea as it stands right now. NHC’s official forecast shows it approaching the northwest or northern Gulf Coast by next Tuesday as a moderate to strong tropical storm, but there are some questions about potential impacts of wind shear as it moves into the northern Gulf. Regardless of exact track and intensity, it seems almost certain that the storm will at minimum deliver increased rain chances to our area for the early part of next week. If anything close to the current forecast track holds, watches and/or warnings could be posted for parts of the Louisiana coast by Sunday.
Farther out in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression #13 is moving quickly to the west-northwest and is expected to stay on a fairly steady WNW course for the next several days. The official forecast shows the system becoming a tropical storm by Friday and intensifying into a hurricane as it gets closer to the Bahamas by early next week. The end of the 5-day forecast has it entering the eastern Gulf as a hurricane.
Conditions are expected to generally favor intensification, but one of the main question marks is potential land interaction with areas from Puerto Rick to Hispaniola to Cuba. The official forecast generally keeps the storm north of the Greater Antilles, but any southward deviation could result in greater land interaction and weakening instead of steady strengthening.
The track forecast is pretty straightforward for the next 4 days or so as high pressure located to its north moves westward in tandem with the system. While there appears to be a good chance it will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week, it is too soon to say where it will go from there.
I will have a live update on my Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with much more on both systems.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.