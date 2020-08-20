Dual tropical threats for the Gulf next week

A trough of low pressure currently over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to help steer the system more northwest and eventually more northward with time. Computer models are generally in good agreement on this idea as it stands right now. NHC’s official forecast shows it approaching the northwest or northern Gulf Coast by next Tuesday as a moderate to strong tropical storm, but there are some questions about potential impacts of wind shear as it moves into the northern Gulf. Regardless of exact track and intensity, it seems almost certain that the storm will at minimum deliver increased rain chances to our area for the early part of next week. If anything close to the current forecast track holds, watches and/or warnings could be posted for parts of the Louisiana coast by Sunday.