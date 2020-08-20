CRIME STOPPERS: Man and woman wanted on attempted murder charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives wanted on attempted murder charges.
Authorities say both Irvon McKay, 28, and Bianca Brown, 28, are wanted by the sheriff’s office.
McKay is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies describe McKay as 5′4″ tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Brown is wanted on the charge of principal to attempted first-degree murder. Investigators describe Brown as 5′7″, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on McKay and Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can also submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers’ website by clicking here, or by downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must contact Crime Stoppers.
