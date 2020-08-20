BRG tests show 5.5% positive rate for COVID-19 antibodies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) says it has now performed more than 3,600 antibody tests and as of Thursday, Aug. 20, 5.5% of those tests have come back positive.
A positive result shows a person was likely infected with COVID-19 at some point and their body produced antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. BRG says this 5.5% rate is an increase from a 4.5% positive rate back in May.
BRG says the results also show:
- While those under 20-years-old made up only 1.7% of test takers, 8% of positive tests came from patients under 20
- Among BRG employees, there is an 8% positive rate
- While African Americans made up only 9% of test takers, 16% of positive results came from African American patients
BRG officials say antibody testing is most useful for people who had symptoms of the virus. It can take anywhere from one to three weeks after the onset of symptoms for antibodies to develop, so it’s best to wait at least ten days after the initial onset of symptoms or after a known exposure to the virus before being tested for antibodies in order to get the most accurate results, BRG says.
The hospital started offering antibody tests back in late April; they’re available at most BRG primary care locations and urgent care clinics.
