Wednesday, August 19: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, August 19 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 139,903 cases - increase of 779 cases
- 4,468 deaths - 31 new deaths
- 1,160 patients in hospitals - decrease of 44 patients
- 175 patients on ventilators - decrease of 12 patients
- 118,120 patients recovered - increase of 14,608 patients
- 82% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 17% of the cases are of individuals aged 30-39
- 18% of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under
Since Tuesday, Aug. 18, 14,983 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,704,974.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
