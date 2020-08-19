Use these free online resources to help get back into the workforce

Allow a friend to look over your resume or drop it off with the resume reviewers at HomeworkLA.org. While HomeworkLA provides free, live tutoring help for students, there’s also a career section for adults. Take advantage of services such as interview prep, application help, and resume and cover letter review. Teachers from across the state help you via messaging chat or review your work overnight. They’re available to help you seven days per week from 10 a.m. to midnight.