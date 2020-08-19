Teachers, staff at Sherwood Middle treated to breakfast, school supplies from Cox

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teachers and staff members at Sherwood Middle School got a special treat Wednesday morning.
Breakfast was delivered, along with a ton of school supplies to help support students in need. Cox Communications put up the money for the food and supplies, and wrote a $10,000 check for Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS).
“As everyone knows, some organizations are facing challenges with limited abilities to do fundraisers. A lot of our major fundraising opportunities have been canceled because they’re in-person, and so this will help tremendously in keeping our doors open,” said Kaia Simmons, volunteer and community partners director for VIPS.
Each year, VIPS mobilizes volunteers to help out with the first day of school. This year, VIPS is having those volunteers help out school leaders and faculty.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.